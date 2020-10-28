INDEPENDENCE – This first brewery in Independence since prohibition is now officially open. On Sunday, October 18, owners Lucas Gray and Brandon Mikel – and new partner Pete Gaumer – welcomed Founders and Mug Club members to a “soft opening” to test the facilities and the brews.
Following CDC and State of Iowa COVID-19 guidelines, patrons were welcome to drink and visit unmasked while seated in small groups at a table or out on the deck overlooking the Wapsipinicon River.
“We had a really great response,” said Gray, adding, “and we went through a lot of beer.”
On Friday, October 23, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting at the brewery. The event was captured live by Chamber Director Nikki Barth on Facebook as the owners announced they were officially open to the public as of 5:15 p.m. that day.
Word spread, and several connoisseurs of craft beer came in.
The bar features 10 taps. The brew list will keep some favorites, but will also have some seasonal offerings. Some of the fun of making your own brew is you get to name it. The owners wanted to keep close to the racetrack era and area themes, so for the October 18 event they had “Hay Dreams” (NEIPA); “Wapsi Daisy” (American IPA); “Axtell’s Revenge” (fruited sour); “PB King” (chocolate peanut butter stout); “Oktoberfest” (Marzen); “Marshall D’s” (Hefeweizen); “Allerton Ale” (Belgian Singel); “Allerton Ultra” (cream ale); “Square Nail” (brown ale); and a cider called “Jacked Up – Apple Pie.”
The hours are currently Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
They caution patrons that if the tables are full you may have to wait outside or sit on the deck.
Allerton Brewing Company is located at 110 1st Street E. For more information, visit www.allertonbeer.com or at untappd.com/AllertonBrewingCompany, or find them on Facebook at “Allerton Brewing Company.”