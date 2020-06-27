INDEPENDENCE – Although in business since September 2019, the official welcoming and ribbon cutting by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors had to wait because of coronavirus concerns.
On June 17, the Ambassadors were finally able to gather for a meal and meeting, followed by a visit to The Trendy Tulip, located at 124 3rd Avenue SE.
Owned by Casey and Andy Allen, the shop has held several pre-COVID19 activities and participated in other downtown merchant events.
Casey is an award-winning florist who, after working for other businesses, decided to open up her own shop. Beyond flower arrangements and balloon bouquets, The Trendy Tulip also offers more than two dozen products made by local artisans. The inventory includes ground coffee, jewelry, metal yard art, candy, noodles, and soaps. Visit often, as the variety of vendors and items changes.
For more information, contact them at 319-332-1577 or follow their Facebook page.