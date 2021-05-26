INDEPENDENCE – Due to COVID restrictions, several ribbon cuttings and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors events were postponed until this month. On May 19, the Ambassadors visited Twisted Energy, 413 1st Street W, to welcome the business to the community.
Twisted Energy opened in late December, and offers a variety of healthy alternative teas and shakes. All of the Twister flavor enhancers are stevia-based. Stevia is a natural sweetener linked to numerous benefits, including lower blood sugar levels.
Twisted Energy has been giving back to the community on behalf of its customers. When you purchase a shake and Twister, a portion of the proceeds are donated to a local organization of your choice.
Twisted Energy is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Watch their Facebook page “Twisted Energy Nutrition of Independence, Iowa” for special weekend popup hours.