INDEPENDENCE – The number of new downtown businesses to the 300 block of 1st Street this past year is phenomenal. With COVID restrictions, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors delayed many visits until things got better. On Wednesday, the Ambassadors called on four businesses to welcome them to the community and symbolically recognize their “first dollar of profit” with a certificate and a ribbon cutting.
The Brick Kitchen
Owned and operated by Shelly and Nate Whited, The Brick Kitchen is a “specialty retail store featuring high-quality cookware, bakeware, chef-quality cutlery, specialty olive oils and balsamics, and more tools to inspire everyday chefs.” They have a philosophy of offering products in a “good, better, best” selection to fit the needs of customers. They are the second business in Iowa to offer Olivelle olive oil and vinegar products.
The Brick Kitchen is located at 330 1st Street E (entrance on 4th Avenue NE). They share the building with Circle 8 Cyclery.
Fusion Forward
Although not a new business, Fusion Forward moved to downtown in January of this year. They offer a variety of marketing, public relations, and social media services, including sales and project management, custom programming and coding, graphic design, and video production.
For more information contact Terra Gissel, creative designer, at 319-334-9300.
Hardware Hank
New Hardware Hank owners Kellie and Brad Cole continue to sort through inventory and prepare for some cosmetic changes inside and outside their building. They are maintaining several products and services (small engine repair, fishing/hunting licensing, key cutting, etc.) you would expect in a small town hardware store. Hardware Hank is located at 312 1st Street E.
Elm Tree
Store owners Eric and Lisa Mahr bought the former Laree’s building at 306 1st Street E last year to create a “gallery of gifts” downtown. Due to the demand of their handcrafted pieces at art fairs and craft shows, they decided to open a retail store. They are very pleased to be downtown with a perfect storefront location.
In addition to the handcrafted items (artisan woodworks, jewelry, pottery, and glass artwork), they decided to keep the children’s toy and book section. They look to expand the selection with additional high-quality brands. The couple is also bringing in equipment to offer picture framing and custom laser engraving.
Eric and Lisa look forward to participating in downtown shopping and holiday events.