INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this year, the R&R Café changed ownership. But the changes don’t stop there.
Jeff and Angie Andersen acquired the café from Jeff’s uncle and aunt and café namesakes, Richard and Rosey Weber.
“I have eaten at the R&R Café since I was a young child,” said Angie. “I got my first charge account there, lol! They would let me charge a Pepsi and cheeseballs and come back and pay it with my babysitting money.”
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held their July meeting at the R&R where they heard about the entrepreneurial couple’s plans.
While Nancy Hamblin has been an R&R cook for five years and will remain, the menu is changing. Angie is looking to offer more healthy options such as salads and “keto diet” options.
“The food is inspired by my own ‘Angie’ cookbook,” she said. “Cooking and creating mouthwatering meals is a passion of mine. I love exploring new recipes and adding more twists.”
The Andersens’ daughter Bailey, a 2020 Independence High School graduate, has been a waitress there since she was 14 and is now working her way through college waiting tables. Bailey is also creating and selling her own fresh jam. Look for it on the R&R countertop or at the Independence Farmer’s Market today.
The couple has also purchased the former McClintock law office next door. They are in the process of refurbishing the space. So far they have removed many of the interior walls and are remodeling the front façade and windows. They have also opened a passageway between the café and the new space.
“When gutting the building, we discovered the beautiful original ceiling and uncovered the original hardwood floors and plan on featuring both,” said Angie.
The hope is to relocate their current business, Fabulous Fridays, to the new space by September. Fabulous Fridays will feature specialty foods, dips, salads, and baked goods. They will also offer clothing, home décor by Cobblestone Cottage, and tanning.
R&R Café is located at 315 First Street E. Currently, they are open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for dine-in or carryout. Call them at 319-334-7332 or visit their Facebook page for the menu and specials.