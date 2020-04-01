Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Until further notice, all events and activities of the Independence American Legion Auxiliary Sheehan-Tidball Unit 30 are cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you have any questions, call Becky Gray at 334-6655.