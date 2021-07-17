DES MOINES – The 102nd department convention of the American Legion of Iowa was held July 9-11, 2021, in Des Moines at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport Conference Center. During the three-day event, committees met to discuss reports and resolutions.
On Saturday afternoon, July 10, the 4th District held its meeting where the new officers were sworn into office. Those sworn in include District Commander Francis (Fritz) Kies, District Chaplain Lucinda (Cindy) Yslas, District Vice Commander Kermit Abshire, District Vice Commander Brandon Parcel, and District Adjutant A.J. Sullivan.
The 4th District covers the counties of Buchanan, Delaware, Fayette, Clayton, Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Howard, Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo, and Worth.
On Sunday, July 11, all department delegates met to nominate and elect officers to the Department of Iowa for 2021-22 year.