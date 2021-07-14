INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross (ARC) is urging you to donate blood. As you know, there is an extreme shortage, and your help is needed at this time to save lives. On Monday, July 19, the ARC Blood Drive will be held in Independence from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 115 6th Avenue NW.
We are especially in need of Blood Types A, B, and O.
As with previous blood drives, it is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross App. Also, you can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the RapidPass on line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. It is easy to do. Give it a try.
Donors, staff, and volunteers do not need to wear masks if they have been vaccinated. Any vaccinated person may continue to wear a face covering or mask as their choice. Unvaccinated donors, staff, and volunteers will need to wear a mask.
If at all possible, please take (make) time to donate blood on Monday, July 19. New donors, please give it a try. Our many loyal donors are very much appreciated, and we are counting on you again! You can donate every 56 days.