INDEPENDENCE – An American Red Cross (ARC) blood drive was held on Monday, July 20, at the First Presbyterian Church. Because of our dedicated donors and volunteers, we were able to collect 34 units of productive blood, five units short of our goal of 39.
Thank you to the first-time donors and those who always take the time to donate and schedule an appointment. “We are all in this together” was very obvious yesterday, seeing these donors.
Keeping in line with the mandates, ARC staff, donors, and volunteers wore masks and used social distancing. Temperatures were taken as the donors arrived and before registration. Even though we missed the homemade cookies, we appreciated the packaged treats, bottled water, and juice supplied by the Red Cross.