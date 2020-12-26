INDEPENDENCE – When Anna Mae Gates was born on January 4, it was a stormy winter night.
After she was born, her dad, Emmett Gates, had to go back to their farm to milk the cows, but got delayed and had to stay at a home just outside of Independence. Penetcost still lives on the family farm where she grew up as the youngest of three children. She attended and graduated school from Hazleton Community School.
She worked for 43.5 years at Security State Bank of Independence and retired in 2005.
She met Tex Pentecost in 1963 and was married June 26, 1965. They raised four children – Linda (Jim) Waite of Gainesville, Florida, LouAnn (Chris) Bresson of Independence, John (Judy) of Waverly, and Michael (Kylie) of North Liberty. They have 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with another one due to arrive in February 2021.
She has been a member of the VFW Auxiliary, where she was the treasurer for many years and has been president since 2015. In 2019, she was presented the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award. She served on the auxiliary board for Buchanan County Health Center, counted money for St. John’s Church, and helped senior citizens shop at Walmart.
Cards of well wishes may be sent to her at 1591 Grant Avenue, Independence, IA, 50644.