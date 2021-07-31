Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2019 Brandon Days Indee Marching Band flag corps

The flag corps of the Independence Marching Band in the 2019 Brandon Days parade.

 John Klotzbach Photo

BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days celebration is set for Friday through Sunday, August 6, 7, and 8. The theme of this year’s three-day event is “The Roaring 20s.”

Friday, August 6

- All evening – beer garden at Phat’s Pub & Grub – stop by for a cold one and some great food.

- 6 to 8:30 p.m. – Inflatables in the park. Kids may purchase a wrist band for $5 per day for unlimited use.

- 6:30 p.m. – Bags tournament registration. $10 entry per person. Draw for partners. Contact Jeremy at 319-981-0878.

- 7 p.m. – Bags tournament begins.

- 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Plug Nickel performs live music on the ball field during the bags tournament.

Saturday, August 7

- All day – food stand, pie booth by the Brandon United Methodist Women, and the big ball tournament.

- 8 to 9:30 a.m. – Breakfast burrito booth fundraiser, corner of Wilson and Main.

- 8 a.m. – Big ball tourney. $110 entry per team. Contact Cameron at 563-920-4336.

- 9 a.m. – 13th annual tractorcade lineup at community center. Will be in the parade. $25 entry fee. Route is approximately 60 miles, and will return to the community center for dinner (included in entry fee). Lunch for sale during route. Contact Judy at 319-474-2361.

- 9 a.m. – Lineup for parade begins at North Street (entries to be judged at 9:45 a.m.).

- 10 a.m. – “The Roaring 20s” parade, featuring the Independence High School Marching Band. Contact Tally at 319-474-2137.

- 12 p.m. – Horseshoe tournament, adults only please. Sign up at the park by 11:45 p.m.

- 12 to 3 p.m. – Danny Whitson, acoustic guitarist.

- 12 to 3 p.m. – Inflatables in the park. Kids may purchase a wrist band for $5 per day for unlimited use.

- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Balloon creations, free for children of all ages, by Mike Chapman. Sponsored by the Brandon Area Community Club.

- 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Face painting, free for children of all ages, by FacePainting by Lindsay. Sponsored by the Brandon Area Community Club.

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Pulled pork plate dinner, $9 per plate, at the community center.

- 5 to 7 p.m. – Cash and carry items. A table of selected auction items available to purchase prior to the auction at the community center.

- 7 p.m. – Auction/raffle at the community center. Cash prizes of $500, $300, and $100, and many smaller prizes. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. See auction flyers for details.

- 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Dance and beer garden at Phat’s Pub & Grub. Live music provided by American Made.

Sunday, August 8

- 12 to 1 p.m. – Car cruise registration, under the water tower at the park. $10 entry fee.

- 1 p.m. – 28th annual car cruise on Main Street. Contact Patrick at 319-361-5957.

