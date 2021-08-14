BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, September 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over “open fires” – and half the fun is watching it be prepared. So come early!
The event’s menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free.
All proceeds go to the community center fund.