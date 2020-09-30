INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning fundraiser sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled for Friday, October 16, at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile unit for pillow cleaning will be parked west of the mill.
Make your pillows look like new, have them completely renovated, and get new ticking – all in the same day! Foam and Dacron may also be renovated by this process. Bring in your feather beds and have them made into new pillows. Your pillows are renovated and back on your bed the very same day!
This is one of the many fundraisers held each year for the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion. The historical society also has a website with its calendar of events – www.buchanancountyhistory.com. The group is also on Facebook.
Donations are always welcome.
Join Us
If you would like to become a member, contact Leanne Harrison, president, at 319-334-4616 for further information. Meetings are the third Monday of the months of February, March, April, May, July, September, October, and November. All members receive a quarterly newsletter.
The mill is now closed for the season. Thanks for all the volunteers and visitors this year – it has been a “trying time” for non-profits and museums due to the COVID virus.
Christmas Events
The annual cookie walk is set for Saturday December 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church in Independence. This year we are doing it differently. You get the same delicious, home-baked cookies, but you don’t have a choice. Volunteers will be boxing the cookies in advance and all you have to do is use the east door of the church, pay $5 for each box, and go out the west door. We hope this idea works – pass the word!
Christmas at the Lee Mansion is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, from 12 to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided tours of the mansion and see what has been accomplished this year.
The art gallery is located in the upper hallway. Please wear your mask!