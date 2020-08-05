Iowa is among more than a dozen states to host tax-free shopping days for residents. This year’s annual sales tax holiday in our state takes place on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8. The holiday does not include Sunday.
Traditionally, this is a popular two-day event for parents to save some money on purchases of back-to-school clothing and shoes for their children who are about to return to the classroom
No sales tax (including local taxes) is collected on sales of any clothing or footwear that has a sale price of less than $100. The holiday applies to each article that is priced at less than $100, no matter how many items are sold to any customer. The holiday does not apply to any item that is sold for $100 or more.
Any business that is open during the sales tax holiday will participate. Businesses do not have to do any special reporting because there is a line for the sales tax holiday included on the regular sales tax form for sales during the holiday.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to watches, jewelry, sporting equipment, handbags, or wallets. Store coupons and discounts can reduce the sales price below $100 to qualify for the sales tax holiday, but manufacturer coupons cannot. If items are usually sold as a unit, those items cannot be split up so that each piece qualifies for the $100 requirement.
Additional information on the sales tax holiday can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.