WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank kicked off this year’s student food drive on the evening of Monday, October 5. The purpose of the student food drive is to unite and empower area high school students in the commitment to feed hungry families and to promote volunteerism. Students from seven local schools will host events and fundraisers in an effort to collect food and funds for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The Student Food Drive serves as a friendly competition which will benefit those who are hungry in Northeast Iowa, as well as the students and schools involved.
On the final day of the drive, students will deliver the food to the food bank to be weighed individually by school. On the afternoon of Friday, November 6, the winning schools will be recognized and awarded for their efforts and the total number of meals collected will be announced.
“The student food drive serves as one of the largest food drives for the food bank, gathering over 86,000 meals last year alone,” commented Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Participating schools for the 2020 Student Food Drive include Cedar Falls High School, Hudson High School, Waterloo East High School, Waterloo West High School, Valley Lutheran High School, Union High School, and Waterloo Christian School.
This year, in an effort to make up for fundraising initiatives lost from fewer in-person events, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has added a “crowdfunding” option for participating schools to allow their students, faculty, and supporters to fundraise online, on behalf of their school’s team. As fundraising begins, participants can see which schools and students are raising the most money for their schools, donate to the entire campaign or to a specific school, or sign up as a public participant to help raise money and support the school of their choosing. Those interested in supporting a participating school, can sign up to become a fundraiser at www.studentfooddrive.com.
Thank you to Walmart and John Deere for sponsoring this major event and helping make this event happen.
For more information on the 2020 student food drive please call 319-235-0507 or visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the food bank distributed 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The food bank provides eight programs that serve the community: Member agency distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, the BackPack program, Kids Cafe, elderly nutrition, mobile food pantries, summer feeding, and a community garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education.
The food bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.