INDEPENDENCE – The second Friday Night Live Remix was held August 14 at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The event was partnership between the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and the Buchanan County Fair Association.
Sponsors included Advanced Family Eyecare, BankIowa, Kwik Star, Independence Light and Power, Buchanan County Health Center, Gus Preuss of Modern Woodman of America, and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Picnic tables were distanced in the open air pavilion, but many brought their own lawn chair to sit with family or gathered at the large wooden cable spool tables set around the area.
Steve Flaucher of BBQ4U brought his grill and best help, Kay Stirm and his granddaughter Isabella Jensen. They served pork tenderloins, grilled chicken club sandwiches, and loaded nacho supremes.
The profits from the adult and family-friendly beverage sales were split between the chamber and the fair association. In addition, a tip jar to support the independence Area Food Pantry was placed at table.
Entertainment for the evening was local band Stampede. They not only entertained an energized in-person crowd, they lived streamed the event on Facebook with the help of Bus-Stop Productions.
“The weather was great and we had a nice crowd for the Friday Night Live Remix,” said Chamber Director Nikki Barth.
In upcoming events, the Buchanan County Fair Association will host Hard Tellin Band from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 4.