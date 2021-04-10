READLYN – On Sunday, March 28, in Readlyn, the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter once again hosted a spring omelette breakfast. To show the chapter’s gratitude for the support from the community, many hours were spent preparing for the breakfast in order to give those in attendance the best experience possible.
The menu consisted of made-to-order omelettes, hash browns, sausage, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, and, of course, for the town of Readlyn, rinderwurst. Members and parents had a great time talking with the community while making omelettes, serving, and working in the kitchen. In order to keep everyone healthy and comfortable, masks were worn and takeout was available.
Thank you to everyone who helped at the breakfast and to all who attended. The amazing support is always greatly appreciated!