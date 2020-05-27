INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal is pleased to announce the names of the winners of the newspaper’s April Bingo contest.
$25 Winners
- Brad Shannon
- Betty Wilcox
- Myrna Kane (Winthrop)
- Pete Ciesielski (Independence)
$50 Winners
- Kathy Straw
- Karen Bahr
Winners have been contacted and may pick up their cash prizes at the Bulletin Journal’s office.
Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all who participated.
There is still time compete in the May Bingo contest. To turn in your Bingo sheets, you may mail them to the newspaper at 900 5th Avenue NE in Independence or drop them off at the front door in the small box there. Be sure to have your name and telephone number on the back of the Bingo sheet so you may be contacted in case yours is drawn.