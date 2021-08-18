INDEPENDENCE – The last day that the Independence Aquatic Center will be open during the 2021 season is Sunday, August, 22. The aquatic center is located at 602 5th Avenue SE. Daily admission fees are $4 per swimmer and $2 per non-swimmer. Family swim is $3 per swimmer and $2 per non swimmer. They accept cash, check for the amount only, and credit card as payment.
Remaining hours this season are:
- Wednesday – Friday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m. and family swim from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m.
Spend your last days of summer at the aquatic center! If you have any questions, call 319-334-7464.