INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, two members of the HSR Associates Inc. team presented to the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education a plan and rendered drawings for updating two buildings on the Independence campus – East Elementary and West Elementary.
Michelle Mayland, architect, and Kylie Veerkamp, interior design associate, spent 30 minutes or so highlighting their vision for the renovation and expansion project. After a series of meetings and walk-throughs with ICSD administrators, teachers, and staffers, the presentation was the result of those collaborations.
East Elementary
According to Mayland, most of the updates to East “focus on the main front office, replacing doors and cabinets, and updates.”
This includes moving the nurse’s room from its current location across the hall to the old teachers’ lounge. This space will include a new, ADA-accessible bathroom, room for two beds, and a room to isolate an ill student if necessary.
The current computer lab will become a new special ed classroom, and a little space from the library will be used to create a counselor’s space that may be employed for meetings with children and parents, etc.
In addition to the remodeling of the office, the project will include relocating a storage area for books and supplies, and a face lift to the long hallway that runs through the building.
An alternate to the East project, Mayland said, is a ramp leading to the art room, which is located one level up. Currently, it is not ADA compliable.
West Elementary
The project at West Elementary is much bigger – approximately three-quarters of the project’s budget. It includes the addition of five rooms and the removal of the metal building on the back side of the school.
Mayland said the work at West includes:
- Shared storage among four of the new rooms
- Remodeled storage and bathroom for the special ed rooms, including space for a washer and dryer
- Meeting and intervention space
- New art room with space for a kiln and ample sink and storage
- Flexible classroom space
- Remodeling and storage installation
- A flat floor in the music room to allow for various activities
With access to the auditorium on campus at the junior/senior high school, the old stage at West will be brought down two levels and the wood floor removed to create a band room large enough to accommodate 100 students.
An alternate to the West project is the construction of a road behind West that connects to the rest of the campus.
A History With ICSD
According to Mayland, the proposed work on East and West is not her first endeavor with the school district.
“Eight years ago, my first project [with HSR] was the junior/senior high at Independence. This is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to doing more good things together,” she said.
Timeline
The project’s timeline is currently about 50 percent of the way with the construction documents. There is approximately one more month to go to complete that phase. Mayland told the board the she anticipates bids going out in the middle of December with bids coming back in early January.
Once bids have been secured and winner approved, Mayland says the West addition will begin construction in April or May, after the ground has thawed. The work on East and the remainder of the work at West will start after school lets out for the 2020-21 year.
The renovations should be completed in time for the start of classes in the fall of 2021.