BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Ministerial Association met regarding the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in. Out of concern for the health and safety of our community, most – if not all – of our area churches are cancelling all of their activities, including worship. Please check your church’s web page or Facebook page for any announcements, or call your church for any updates.
Many churches will be having some kind of worship experience online each week, whether on Facebook or by some other means. The association is also encouraging the community that at whatever point it is prudent to start gathering again, and it may well be after Easter, it will definitely be a cause for an Easter celebration.
In the meantime, please keep your “social distances.” But understand that maintaining a distance is not about isolation. Please be aware of your neighbors, especially the ones who are most at risk and vulnerable. If you can assist them with getting groceries or medications, do that. We can maintain a social distance and still be good neighbors.
Lastly, please continue to support your local church as it seeks to continue to be a positive force for good in our community. With God’s help, we will get through this – together.