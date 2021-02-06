BUCHANAN COUNTY – Two local pork producers were recently recognized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) at the 2021 Iowa Pork Congress banquet held January 26 in Des Moines.
Ryan Baragary, Masonville, was honored as a Master Pork Producer, and Mark Dolan, Masonville, was named the 2020 recipient of the Pork All-American Award.
A Master Pork Producer award denotes an individual’s or family’s excellence in pork production, as measured by their pork production statistics, their commitment to We Care® principles, and their contribution to their community. The six principles involve: Animal Well-being, Environment, Food Safety, Our People, Public Health, and Our Community.
IPPA started the Master Pork Producer Award program in 1942, and has now named 1,496 Iowa pig farming businesses as Master Pork Producers. Baragary joins five other pig farmers as part of the IPPA’s 79th class of Master Pork Producers.
Dolan accepted the Pork All-American Award with his wife Beth. Established in 1970, the award honors producers younger than 40 years of age who have established themselves as community leaders and successful and dedicated business people.
Ryan Baragary
According to an IPPA press release, farming was a childhood dream for Ryan Baragary. Today, as a partner with G&W Pork – owned in part by Al and Kathy Wulfekuhle of Quasqueton – he takes care of farrowing at a sow farm, as well as helps with two finisher buildings and a gilt developer unit. In 2018, Ryan built his own wean-to-finish barn near Winthrop.
In 2019, G&W sold all of its hogs to Tyson, with most going to the Waterloo plant.
As a youngster, Ryan, 34, helped his dad and uncle with pig chores. After they got out of the business in the late 1990s, Ryan worked for Al Wulfekuhle as a summer job during high school. He also began helping neighbors with their pigs, including one family who had hoop barns. He built more relationships while earning an associate degree in agriculture production management from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
“I had a lot of different experiences and a lot of brains I was able to pick,” Ryan recalled. “They all kind of took me under their wing and showed me the ropes of the industry.”
Farrowing and handling piglets are among Ryan’s favorite things. A few years ago, his sow farms moved to a batch farrowing system, which he’s come to enjoy. He also noted that as frustrating as gilts are at times, “they’re kind of my pride and joy.”
Ryan’s dad and uncle continue to farm about 600 acres together, and Ryan rents nearly 75 acres from them to grow corn and soybeans. They plant no-till beans and utilize strip-till practices for corn, and started using cover crops about three years ago. Ryan fertilizes their ground with manure injection.
The Buchanan County Pork Producers named Ryan their 2020 Master Pork Producer. A longtime active member, he’s served as a past secretary and president, and is credited with holding the county board together when membership dwindled to three.
His other community involvement includes helping with fish fry dinners during the Lenten season for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, and volunteering at the fish and chicken fry fundraising events hosted by the Buchanan County Fair Association. He currently is a secretary of the board of directors at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop.
Mark Dolan
According to the IPPA press release, Dolan spent two years working away from the family farm after graduating from Iowa State University in 2003. He returned in 2005 to operate the finisher portion of the family’s pig business. Dolan has wean-to-finish pigs that he manages every day.
“I enjoy watching the little pigs come in and watching them grow,” he said.
Dolan feels lucky to be back living and working on the farm where he grew up. The pork industry “offers opportunities for anyone who isn’t afraid to work hard.”
In addition to the pig operation, Dolan also grows corn and soybeans, and incorporates a variety of environmental practices on his fields, including cover crops, strip-till, and no-till. He also uses manure from his pig operation to fertilize his cornfields – the main source of feed for his pig operation.
Dolan also appreciates that the farm business is one where his wife Beth (who grew up on a cattle farm near Walker), and daughters Isabelle and Kate, can work together as a family.
He is also a member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers and was recognized as a Master Pork Producer in 2017. He served on the group’s board from 2006 to 2015 and on the IPPA district nominating committee. When Isabelle and Kate first joined Little League teams, the Dolans helped coach. The family attends St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop.
The mission of the Iowa Pork Producers Association is promoting, educating, and providing a leading voice for a sustainable, socially responsible, and globally competitive pork industry. The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa State University Extension co-sponsor the Master Pork program awards, including the All-American award. Nominations for the 2021 Master Pork Program awards will open in May.