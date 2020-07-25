INDEPENDENCE – Firefighters from Aurora, Independence, Jesup, and Winthrop came together Tuesday evening for a joint exercise in ladder safety and the operation and use of the Independence aerial truck, Ladder 1.
The event was posted on Facebook to let the public know they could come out and watch, but to remain at a safe distance. The post also let local drivers know that roads would be congested (if not blocked) for a few hours.
The two-story house, located on the 200 block of 6thAvenue NW (kiddy-corner from Fifth Ward Park) was recently acquired by the City of Independence. As the city may try to sell the property, the firefighters were not to burn or damage the house or detached garage.
The firefighters split into three basic groups.
In the back of the property, training on safely climbing onto a roof and locating a place to make a ventilation hole was executed on an old garage.
On the west side of the house, firefighters were trained on deploying an extension ladder properly under the guidance of Independence Firefighter Lane Zahourek.
On the north side of the house, Ladder 1 was set up and Fire Chief Richard Newton oversaw the proper way to deploy the aerial ladder and how to ascend and descend it. Firefighters took turns climbing out to the end of the ladder with a flotation ring, riding the ladder as it was moved into position above the house, allowing the ring to be placed on top of the chimney. The firefighter then had to retrieve the ring and return down the ladder.
Although the firefighters were spread out over the property, Independence Firefighter Matt Mayner kept track of all of the personnel, trucks, and how they were deployed with the use of an accountability board.
The training started at 6:30 p.m. and, after cleaning up, some did not return home until 10 p.m.
The fire departments are mostly volunteers. Independence has a full-time chief and a few full-time drivers/operators. They spend many hours in classroom and in-the-field training and testing.
If you’re interested in being a part of your fire service, contact your local fire department.