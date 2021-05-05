INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department hosted a training event on April 27 utilizing the “Interior Fire Attack Simulator” trailer from the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.
The training covered three scenarios: “Below Grade,” “At Grade,” and a “Transitional Attack.”
Below Grade is when firefighters have to descend into a fire (e.g., a basement). At Grade is attacking from the side (e.g., through a window). Transitional combines methods.
According to Independence Fire Chief Richard Newton, there were 19 firefighters and four instructors, specifically 16 firefighters from Independence, two from Jesup, and one from Fairbank. The four instructors were from Independence, Fairbank, Hawkeye, and Grand Mound.
While Newton is also certified instructor, he was acting as Independence Fire Chief for this event. Newton has been with the Independence Fire Department for 22 years and went full-time in the fall of 2015. He took over as chief in the fall of 2018. He has been an instructor for the Fire Service Training Bureau for 10 years.
Chief Newton reports the event was mostly a refresher.
“We had five of our own that have never had, or seen very little, live fire experience,” he said.
Departments may schedule the “simulator” trailer as often as they want as long as at least 12 participants are scheduled.
“Being able to have the trailer brought to fire departments across the state at no charge is very important to small rural departments,” said Newton.
The Fire Service Training Bureau has several other training props and trailers available to departments.
Mobile Breathing Air Trainer
This one is designed to help the firefighter get comfortable in their SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus).
“It looks like a bunch of animal crates inside,” Newton said. “These crates can be switched around to change the pattern they have to crawl through. There are three levels they have to maneuver through. The instructors can add theatrical smoke and sounds to add to the difficulty.”
Forcible Entry
Firefighters get training on how to get into various types of doors.
Vehicle Fire
Like the simulator trailer, this prop is hooked to LP for the fire. The firefighters get experience on how to put out fires in various locations on a vehicle.
Vehicle Extrication
This prop allows for training on various techniques of opening vehicles utilizing hydraulic tools along with general hand tools.
LP Prop
There are two different props the bureau provides. One looks like the back end of a Bobtail Truck (LP delivery truck), while the other is a 500-gallon LP tank.
“These props, along with the classroom learning, teaches the firefighters the dangers associated with LP fires,” said Newton. “They also show the need to work as a team to accomplish the task needed.”
Newton states this list is just a few of the trainings that are provided at no charge to departments across the state. The bureau operates on a budget that is financed totally by state and federal grants.
One of the official instructors for the event was Matt Andersen of Independence.
“Overall, the training went well,” said Andersen, a 31-year veteran of the Waterloo Fire Department. “Often, the first evolution (in this case the below-grade fire evolution) is the roughest. If you don’t fight fire often, little things like merely how you hold the nozzle, get messed up and it gets worked out as the class progresses. The Interior Fire Attack Simulator (IFAS) is a good tool to help refine technique and remember some of those little details that make us more efficient.”
According to Andersen, firefighters need to have live fire training periodically to maintain a state training standard.
“The IFAS is a good way to get that training for departments that don’t see a lot of structure fires,” he said. “I am glad we as instructors can help provide that training. The IFAS trailer is on the road from March through November and sometimes beyond that.”
Fire departments are always on the lookout for recruits. If interested in finding out more, contact the Independence Fire Station at 113 4th Avenue SE or call the station at 319 334-3404.