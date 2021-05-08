WATERLOO – As part of their 25th anniversary celebration, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) is inviting area travelers to participate in the Silos & Smokestacks Stamp Challenge.
The heritage area covers 37 counties roughly bordered by Interstates 35 and 80 with more than 100 sites and attractions. In Buchanan County, there are five locations covered by Silos & Smokestacks: Richardson-Jakway home, Fontana Park and Nature Center, Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Wapsipinicon Mill, and Cedar Rock.
The stamp challenge involves participants getting an SSNHA Visitor Guide stamped in the special two-page center spread of the 25th anniversary edition.
Each partner site has a personalized 25th anniversary stamp. While Heartland Acres, Wapsi Mill, Cedar Rock, and Fontana Nature Center have their individual stamp available during business hours, the one at Jakway will only be available during programs.
The first 25 visitors to get their guide stamped by 25 different sites in 2021 will receive a prize. Visitor guides can be picked up at any of the SSNHA partner sites, or at the heritage area headquarters, 305 W Park Avenue, Waterloo.
In June, there will be a heritage area-wide children’s coloring contest, and a Silos & Smokestacks nationwide photo contest, “Capture the Heart of America,” will also kick-off. The official grand opening of SSNHA headquarters and a farm-to-table event will be held Sunday, August 1, in downtown Waterloo. The event will feature live music, games, and exhibits.
To view a complete list of 25th anniversary events, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/25-years.
To learn more about agriculture and the heritage area, visit Silos & Smokestacks headquarters in downtown Waterloo. Pick up a visitor guide, get a 25th anniversary stamp, or a National Park Service Stamp. To plan your agriculture adventure and find a complete list of heritage sites, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/explore.
For more information on Silos & Smokestacks’ 25th anniversary program, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/25-years.