ARLINGTON – The Buchanan, Fayette, and Clayton County Farm Bureaus sponsored a legislative forum at the Arlington Community Event Center on Saturday, February 20. This was the second of three forums scheduled. The first of the series was held on Saturday, January 16, and drew about two dozen citizens and five legislators. The event on February 20 was moved to the larger event hall to accommodate better social distancing for a larger crowd.
The event drew six legislators. Participating were Rep. Michael Bergan (R-55), Rep. Chad Ingels (R-64), Sen. Craig Johnson (R-32), Sen. Mike Klimesh (R-28), Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-56), and Sen. Dan Zumbach (R- 48).
Topics of interest included biofuels, the bottle bill, funding emergency services, election security laws, COVID vaccinations, education bills, and making Iowa a sanctuary for gun ownership.
Bottle Bill
There were several bills introduced this session regarding the redemption of beverage containers. At the forum, Sen. Zumbach stated he supported keeping the redemption value at a nickel, but reallocating one penny away from the distributors portion to increase the redemption center portion from one cent to two cents per container. He also agrees with keeping the redemption operation out of grocery stores.
Emergency Services
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked the legislators to support HF 562. Language in the bill seeks to empower local authorities to “levy an additional annual tax, at a rate necessary to provide the authorized services,” if the current authorized tax is “insufficient to provide the services authorized under this chapter.”
Election Law
Another topic Supervisor Ohrt raised was election laws.
“I know there is going to be talk about election laws down there in Des Moines,” he said. “I recommend to everybody to please reach out to your election commissioners and your counties and your auditors. Get a feel for what they think about it. Listen to them, too.”
On March 8, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law legislation that will decrease the amount of time for early voting and close polls an hour earlier. Absentee ballots must arrive to the Commissioner of Elections by the time the polls close, rather than waiting for ballots time stamped before election day to arrive by mail.
COVID Vaccinations
A forum audience member raised concerns about his rights regarding getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, calling for a “bill of rights” for consumers who do not want to take the vaccination. He said he did not want to have to take the vaccine to enter a nursing home or similar facilities. Sen. Johnson said he believed people should have a choice whether they should have to get a vaccine shot or not. Sen. Klimesh stated the federal government was working on regulations that may impact what happens at the state level.
Education Legislation
The topic of the “1619 Project” was raised. The project curriculum is considered anti-slavery and named for the date slavery began in what became the United States. House File 222 had been introduced to reduce funding in public schools, community colleges, and regents institutions if they use the “1619 Project” in the classroom.
Rep. Ingels said there concerns about censorship and what authority the legislature has over what local schools can teach. He said there parts of the curriculum that are controversial, but other parts he agrees with.
“There are parts that aren’t so great,” he said, “but there are parts of the curriculum that are asking our students to think about the differences in how history is taught; think about different cultures and how they responded to it.”
Rep. Ingels also referred to curriculum used in the Ames High School regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and how local residents brought up concerns with the Ames School Board.
Sen. Johnson weighed in on the conversation, and told the forum crowd to voice their concerns with local school boards.
“Don’t rely on a bureaucrat in Des Moines to set what you want for your school district,” Sen. Johnson said.
“The last thing we want to take away is diversity of thought,” said Sen. Zumbach, adding people have to review what is being presented and decide for themselves what is accurate. “We need you to think on your own.”
House File 222 has not moved out of a subcommittee to be considered further for this session.
Gun Sanctuary
A gun sanctuary, also known as a Second Amendment sanctuary, is defined as a state, county, or locality in the United States that has adopted laws or resolutions that oppose, or purport to prohibit or impede, the enforcement of certain gun control measures. The topic of having the State of Iowa amend its constitution to create a gun sanctuary was raised.
House File 518 was introduced in mid-February in the legislature to create a “second amendment preservation act.” It read, in part, “The bill affirms the state of Iowa’s authority to regulate firearms within its borders. The bill prohibits the enforcement of any federal infringement on the people’s right to keep and bear arms. The bill provides examples of federal actions that are considered infringements on the right to keep and bear arms, including those actions that might reasonably be expected to create a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition by law-abiding citizens or any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens. The bill declares void in the state a federal action that is considered an infringement on the right to keep and bear arms.”
Lobbyists for various groups registered their opinions:
- For: Iowa Minuteman Civil Defense Corps
- For: Iowa Gun Owners
- Against: Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund
- Against: Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Action Fund
- Against: Iowa Mental Health Advocacy
- Undecided: Iowa Firearms Coalition, Inc.
- Undecided: Iowa County Attorneys Association
The bill was referred to the committee on Public Safety. In addition, the House and the Senate issued joint resolutions proposing “an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa, for adoption by the second consecutive general assembly, providing that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
If adopted, the amendment would be on the general election ballot in November 2022.
“Elections have consequences,” said Sen. Zumbach.
Final Forum of Session
The next and final legislative forum of the session will be held at the Arlington Event Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.