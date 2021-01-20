ARLINGTON – The Buchanan, Fayette, and Clayton County Farm Bureaus are once again sponsoring legislative forums at the Arlington Community Event Center. The first of the series was held on Saturday, January 16, and drew about two dozen citizens and five legislators.
Participating were Rep. Michael Bergan (R-55), Sen. Craig Johnson (R-32), Sen. Mike Klimesh (R-28), Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-56), and Sen. Dan Zumbach (R- 48).
As the legislators were just completing the first week of the session, the discussion was more about what the citizens wanted for priorities as opposed to what actually occurred under the dome in Des Moines.
An early issue discussed was the renewable fuel standard program and the impact of refinery waivers on corn growers. The corn growers were also leery of electric vehicles and the reduction of road use taxes through fuel sales. It was brought up that for electric vehicles to really proliferate, a better power transmission grid needed to be in place.
Sen. Zumbach stated that since electric vehicles for the general consumer were smaller and lighter than regular cars and semi tractors, there is less wear on roads. It was also stated that electric vehicles would have a “road tax” as part of the sale price, as many charging stations are free.
Along with the ethanol discussion were comments about the efficiency of ethanol production. Sen. Johnson stated that production plants are more efficient. It was also brought up that the entire system is more efficient, from planting to harvest to production.
The next big topic on people’s minds was the Electoral College. Rep Osmundson was quick to state she was not interested in making any changes. The rest of the legislative panel felt the same.
The status of making changes to the Bottle Bill was queried. Sen. Johnson took the lead by repeating on an old adage.
“I know I’ve used this pun before, but we’ve been ‘kicking this can down the road’ for a long time” he quipped.
By and large, the audience was in favor of having the Bottle Bill, but unsure how to make it better. Ideas included expanding the types of containers that may be redeemed (i.e., water, sport drinks) and some advocating to increase the amount given the redemption site that processes the cans.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt raised three issues of importance to him:
- Preserving the “Forest and Fruit Tree Reserve Program”
- Give local government officials time to adjust budgets if the “Backfil” would be adversely adjusted
- Let local government set ATV/UTV regulations
“Let Home Rule rule,” he said.
Sen. Zumbach offered a few items he was concerned about:
- Increasing meat locker production by adding staff or locations
- Weight limits on trucks and the impact on infrastructure
- Youth driving permits expanded to beyond home-to-school for kids who have family farm jobs and the farm operation may not be at their residence
- Surety bonds for the proper disposal of wind generators and towers
The next forum is scheduled for Saturday, February 20. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines are recommended.