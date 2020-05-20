INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding Memorial Day military honors at local cemeteries on Monday, May 25. There will not be a program at Veterans Park in Independence this year. VFW and Legion participants will first gather at VFW Post 2440 at 7 a.m. before deploying to the following cemeteries:
South Team/North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley/Otterville
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope/St. John
- 9:40 a.m. – Oakwood/Wilson
They will not visit the Vietnam Memorial at Jaycee Park, nor the State Hospital Cemetery.
VFW Post 2440 Commander Jim Lawler invites the public to assist with decorating Mt. Hope Cemetery and then Oakwood Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, starting at 1 p.m.
Participants at any program must observe social distancing and take other precautions as appropriate.
Other Buchanan Communities
BRANDON – Memorial Day services at Bear Creek Cemetery, 5177 26th Avenue, have been cancelled this year.
HAZLETON – Memorial Day services for Hazleton are cancelled this year.
JESUP – The Jesup American Legion Pump Scheer Post 342 Honor Guard will also pay tribute to fallen comrades on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The honor guard will be made up of less than 10 individuals and follow social distancing guidelines.
The annual breakfast has been cancelled.
Times and locations include:
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall memorial salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge
MONTI – The Ryan Legion will not be traveling to rural cemeteries. There will be a memorial service at the war memorial in the town of Ryan at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day.
QUASQUETON – American Legion Post 434 will be hosting a Facebook live Memorial Day service starting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25. The Facebook page is “American Legion Post 434 and Auxiliary Event Page.” The ask the public to refrain from attending in-person.
“We are trying to keep the tradition alive, although it will be a condensed version,” said Carrie Chesmore, Auxiliary unit president. “We will be social distancing and wearing masks as needed within our Legion and Auxiliary groups.”
Other Area Observances
The Arlington American Legion Post has joined the list of those canceling their annual Memorial Day program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group from the post will still put out flags in cemeteries, however. There will also be no in-person programs with speakers in Aurora, Fairbank, Hawkeye, Maynard, Oelwein, and Westgate.
Other area activities will be listed as they become available.