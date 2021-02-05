INDEPENDENCE – After receiving approval from the Iowa Department of Transportation last week, the Historic US Route 20 Association added the entire state of Iowa to the list of segments officially recognizing the Historic Route 20 Auto Trail.
Founded in 2012, the Historic US Route 20 Association is a nonprofit organization aimed to preserve the cultural heritage and promote the economic development of communities along all 3,365 miles and former alignments of US Route 20 through 12 states. The original Route 20 officially became a US highway in 1926. During its early years, it terminated at Yellowstone National Park. It was extended westward in 1940, before reaching its current length in 1960.
Bryan Farr, president of the association, and his organization have been garnering support, state by state and town by town, to have signs placed along the road. In Iowa, the route runs 333 miles, river to river, through 13 counties and 35 cities. In Buchanan County, the route mostly follows D22 (old 20) through Winthrop and Independence. In Jesup, it jogs north and follows D20 (old old 20) and becomes Independence Avenue in Black Hawk County.
Farr asked the appropriate government entities along the way to go on the record and sign a proclamation of support to be shared with the Iowa Department of Transportation to encourage them to place signage where the historic and current US 20 co-exist.
In 2017, the Buchanan County Supervisors and the cities of Winthrop and Jesup gave approval.
“Old Highway 20 was an identity for many communities and, with the completion of the four-lane in 2018, many communities were bypassed. This designation brings back that cultural significance and heritage,” Farr stated in the announcement. “The slogan #timetobe20again (Time to be 20 again) conjures up the past when many drove Highway 20 in their younger years, and now its back!”
According to Farr, the historic highway will be marked with brown signs containing the original 1926 Iowa Route 20 shield to distinguish it from the current Highway 20.
“This grassroots effort has been funded locally through donations, fundraising efforts, as well as some cities and counties allocating funds to place signage,” he said.
The association will be forwarding the official designation from the DOT to all interested parties, and is planning a March conference with various tourism groups with a planned unveiling ceremony across the state in early June.
“The Historic Route 20 Association has been working on this project for quite some time,” said Leanne Harrison, president of Buchanan County Historical Society. “The 20 corridor hopes this will bring more tourist trade and people off the interstate to see all the wonderful small communities and things that are offered, such as unique parks, museums, downtowns, ma and pa restaurants, etc.”
“Historic Highway 20 runs through the heart of Buchanan County, directly through our communities of Jesup, Independence, and Winthrop, and within a stone’s throw of many of our attractions,” said Katie Hund of Buchanan County Tourism. “Buchanan County Tourism is dedicated to working with the Historic Route 20 crew to market and promote Buchanan County in this large-scale effort to highlight this tourism route along America’s longest federal highway, #timetobe20again!”
The Historic Route 20 Association is a registered Iowa 501-c-3 nonprofit organization. Donations, memberships, and sign sponsorship may be found on their website,www.historicUS20.com/iowa.html, or by contacting them at iowa@historicUS20.com.