The 2021 Buchanan County Fair is July 6-10. The annual 4-H auctions will be at the following dates and times:
- The pie baking contest and auction will return on Thursday, July 8, beginning at 4:15 p.m.
- The 4-H livestock auction will be Saturday, July 10. The Parade of Champions starts at 11 a.m., with the auction following around 11:30 a.m.
The auctions will be handled as they have in past years. Bidders are asked to obtain bidding numbers from the 4-H office in the 4-H building during the week or near the Black Pavilion immediately before the auctions. (You will have a different bidding number for each auction.) Checks for the pie auction should be made out to “Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach.” Checks for the livestock auction will be made out directly to the 4-Her selling each animal. The extension office will provide bidders with a self-addressed envelope to help complete transactions with 4-Hers.
“We hope 4-H supporters will continue to encourage the 4-H and FFA youth of Buchanan County by purchasing a pie on Thursday, July 8, or 4-H animals on Saturday, July 10,” said Buchanan County Extension Executive Director Roxanne Fuller. “We truly appreciate your investment today in our community and agricultural leaders of tomorrow.”
For more information about the Buchanan County 4-H pie auction or livestock auction, contact Roxanne Fuller at rrfuller@iastate.edu.