INDEPENDENCE – I think it’s safe to say many of our online working and viewing habits have dramatically increased during this time, due to necessity. Online is where we’re connecting with one another right now. Whether for work, school, or to get the chance to see our loved ones’ faces, it has become necessary.
It’s also essential for our library, in order to provide reading materials and programming to our community. Online access to reading materials is available through a service called BRIDGES, and now is a great time to try it out!
The Independence Public Library BRIDGES online collection has eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and magazines available. Download the eBooks and audiobooks to a device to read or listen to, view the magazines in a web browser, and stream videos.
You can access all of this with your library card by going to BRIDGES. If you’ve never used BRIDGES before, visit the library’s home page at http://www.independenceia.org/library, find the Books, eBooks & More tab, click, and select the BRIDGES Audiobooks & eBooks link. You will find information on how to get started as well as a tutorial video on that page showing how to log into BRIDGES.
If it’s books you are looking for, there are more than 52,000 eBooks and 23,000 audiobooks available for download in genres such as fiction and non-fiction, children and teens, bestsellers and classics, history, business, self-help, and more available. Now that we are social distancing, what better time to check out our online offerings?
If you have any questions or issues, please don’t hesitate to email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 and leave a message. Messages are checked each day, Monday through Friday.
Upcoming Online Events
Online Story Time via Facebook Live
Thursday, May 7, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join Vonnie, IPL children’s librarian, and have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 and leave a message.
Minecraft Online from Home
Tuesday, May 12, 4 to 7 p.m.
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This program will focus on the New Dionysus content from the Season of the Sidewinder, as well as the new Camp Lovecraft summer camp game. A personal Minecraft account is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470 and leaving a message.
Stories for YOU @ 2 – Story Time via Facebook Live
Wednesday, May 13, 2 p.m.
All ages gathering together makes this virtual story time so unique. Join Vonnie, our children’s librarian, on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy these great stories. To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page.
