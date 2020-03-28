INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse has released a statement regarding the upcoming primary election on June 2.
Gosse “strongly encourage[es] voters planning to vote in the Tuesday, June 2, primary election to vote absentee by mail” due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the letter, most of the election workers are in the age group that is susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, so for their safety and the safety of the public, she says voting absentee ballot by mail is the best way to protect the health of everyone involved. Absentee ballot request forms can be submitted to the auditor’s office now, and ballots will be mailed beginning Thursday, April 23.
Polling locations will be combined for this election and will be open for voting on June 2.
An absentee request form can be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html), from the Buchanan County website (www.buchanancountyiowa.org), or can be requested from the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office by calling 319-334-4109. Requests can be submitted immediately to P.O. Box 317, Independence, IA 50644.
The letter goes on to say that absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
Voters are reminded that for the primary election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Again, the letter states that absentee voters are reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (ID) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That identification will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or your Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a four-digit PIN from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
June 2 Ballot
United States Senator
Republican
Joni Ernst
Democrat
Michael Franken
Kimberly Graham
Theresa Greenfield
Eddie J. Mauro
Cal Woods
U.S. Representative, District 1
Republican
Thomas Hansen
Ashley Hinson
Democrat
Abby Finkenauer
State Senator, District 32
(Most of Buchanan Co.)
Republican
Craig Johnson
Democrat
Pam Egli
State Senator District 48
(SE Buchanan Co. townships of Middlefield, Newton, Cono, and Homer)
Republican
Dan Zumbach
Democrat
No Candidate
State Representative, District 64
(Most of Buchanan Co.)
Republican
Chad Ingels
Democrat
Bruce Bearinger
State Representative, District 95
(SE Buchanan Co. townships of Middlefield, Newton, Cono, and Homer)
Republican
Phil High
Charlie McClintock
Democrat
Christian Andrews
County Candidates
County Auditor: Kris Wilgenbusch (R)
County Sheriff: Scott Buzynski (R), Glen S. Fults Jr. (R)
County Supervisor: Clayton Ohrt (R) and Joe Payne (D)
County Treasurer: Gina Mether (R)