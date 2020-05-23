INDEPENDENCE – Although Friday, May 22, was final day for pre-registration for the June 2 primary election, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse has announced the auditor’s office is open for the purpose of voting an absentee ballot.
Office hours are currently Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The courthouse doors are still locked to the general public, so voters must call the auditor’s office at 319-334-4109 to be let inside.
Absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election may be cast at the auditor’s office, located at 210 5th Avenue NE, through Monday, June 1, or by mail. Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, or be postmarked by 12 a.m. on Monday, June 1.
A voter can still register now, but will need more identification. Non-registered voters who vote absentee at the auditor’s office or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location will need to show proof of residence AND proof of identity.
Proof of residency can be accomplished with:
• Property tax statement
• Utility bill
• Bank statement
• Paycheck
• Other government document
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:
• An Iowa driver’s license
• An out-of-state driver’s license
• A non-driver identification card
• A U.S. passport
All forms of ID must be current and valid and contain an expiration date.
To participate in the June 2 primary election, a voter must register as a Democrat or a Republican in order to receive the correct ballot.
Election Day Polling
There will be only three polling places serving Buchanan County for the June 2 primary:
Jesup Precinct
Jesup Community School, 531 Prospect Street, Jesup, south activities entrance. Voters living in the following will vote at this precinct: Cities of Brandon, Fairbank, and Jesup; townships – Fairbank, Perry, Westburg, and Jefferson.
Independence Precinct
Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence. Voters living in the following will vote at this precinct: Cities of Hazleton, Independence, and Rowley; townships – Hazleton, Washington, Sumner, Cono, and Homer.
Winthrop Precinct
East Buchanan Community School, 414 5th Street North, Winthrop, north activities entrance. Voters living in the following will vote at this precinct: Cities of Aurora, Lamont, Quasqueton, Stanley, and Winthrop; township – Buffalo, Byron, Fremont, Liberty, Madison, Middlefield, and Newton.
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.