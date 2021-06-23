AURORA – The Aurora Fire Department will hold its annual pork supper with DJ music on Saturday, June 26, at the fire station.
Food will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork loin sandwiches, sides, desserts, and a drink for $7 per plate. Children age five and under eat for $4 each. Please practice social distancing. Curbside pickup is available – call 319-634-3660.
A raffle and a silent auction will be held, too.
A DJ will spin tunes from 7 to 11 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.