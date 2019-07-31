INDEPENDENCE – This summer, a special induction of students took place. Known as the “4th of July Five,” these individuals were inducted into the Independence Community School District’s AV Tech Hall of Fame. The students were recommended by the Independence Day Celebration Committee (IDCC) and former club advisor Travis McBride.
In addition to being involved with AV Tech since junior high the five – Aidan Anderson, Andrew Parmer, Connor Music, Faith Oien, and Matthew Zieser – spent the first week of July removing storm debris from the band shell and Riverwalk Park in preparation for the largest production ever for the venue.
They had to build sets, program lights, pack equipment, unload and setup in the heat and rain, and spent 60+ hours each lending a hand to IDCC, stage crews, and bands. They performed their duties all so the community and beyond could relax and enjoy the July 4 holiday.
Most days, these students started at 8 a.m. – and some didn’t leave until 10 p.m. As everyone left the park following the fireworks, these five students worked with the stage crews to load the equipment in trailers until 3 a.m.! Their selflessness and commitment to this event and AV Tech Club were more than enough merit and qualification for this honor as agreed upon by IDCC July 4th committee head, Juan Rodriguez.
Congratulations to these members of the classes of 2020 and 2022. You are what Independence Mustangs AV Tech Club is all about!