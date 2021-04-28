On Tuesday, April 20, during the last general session at the 93rd State FFA Convention, the Iowa FFA Association released the names of the new 2021-22 Iowa FFA Officer Team. The nine individuals elected were put through a rigorous two day interview process on April 14th and 15th at the Iowa FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny. The interview process included individual and group interviews as well as a written FFA knowledge test. Avery also presented a 2-minute speech to the 37 Chapter delegates from the NE District at State FFA Convention.
The Iowa FFA Association elects a President, Secretary, Reporter, and six Vice Presidents — one vice president for each of the six geographical regions of Iowa. Avery Hanaway was elected as the State NE Vice President and will help lead and oversee the NE District Officer team as well.
When asked about the duties she will carry out over the next year Hanaway replied, “My general duties as NE VP will take me across the state. I will not only be part of the State FFA Officer team but will also lead the NE District Officer team. As the Northeast Vice President, I will represent the Northeast District FFA chapters and members at the state level.”
The FFA State officer position allows Avery to experience many different opportunities during the year, the things she most looks forward to during her year of service include, “Interacting with and impacting members from across the state. Since my freshman year I’ve looked up to the past state officers and truly hold them as my own role models. I want to be that person in other members’ lives and truly impact them and help them grow as leaders.”
When asked how she will help FFA members become more involved she stated, “I plan to encourage FFA members from around the state to increase their involvement through showing them not only how many opportunities exist to members through the organization, but also inspiring them to take every chance they can to be involved.”
Avery becomes the first Independence FFA member to be elected to the State Officer Team and will represent over 15,000 FFA members statewide.