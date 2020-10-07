INDEPENDENCE – B&D Services received a $100,000 from the Future Ready Iowa Corona Virus Relief Employer Innovation Fund Grant. The grant’s purpose is to expand opportunities for Iowans whose jobs have been impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and fund innovative local initiatives that accelerate credential attainment and increasing employable skills for employees.
Another purpose of the grant is to develop cutting-edge ideas that will help return affected Iowans to the workforce as quickly as possible in high-demand careers.
B&D Services, which provides support in homes and in the community to individuals who have disabilities, behavioral health concerns, brain injuries, and physical disabilities through the lifespan, took this mission to heart. They created an incredibly innovative and comprehensive program to help their current staff gain new skills and provide a path to recruit and educate new employees to the high-demand career in the health care field.
Dervia Sisic, B&D Services’ director of planning and training, explained, “I was so excited when I was made aware of this grant through Buchanan County Economic Development [Commission] (BCEDC). After discussing it with Julie Schwarting, the owner and executive director of B&D, our staff, and with BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer, we at B&D decided this was something we could do!”
According to Julie Schwarting, “We saw this grant as an opportunity to recruit additional needed employees and fulfill a vision we have had for B&D Services, which is fully creating and implementing our Building Bridges project. The project presents four levels of training for current and future employees, progressing from basic to advanced. As the level of the training increases, the skills and complexity of the training and the opportunity for advancement within B&D increases for participants. Although these trainings do not provide academic credit, the participants will gain valuable skills, education, and knowledge, enabling them to be a highly sought-after employee within health/human/disability services.”
Schwarting further explained how the grant will be carried out.
“This grant will be used to hire 20 new staff with emphasis on people who have been displaced due to COVID, low-income or minorities, but it is not restricted to those people. We are offering the first 20 applicants a $500 sign-on stipend along with other stipends to decrease barriers to employment. This grant also provides all of our staff the opportunity to further their education by completing our new training program. To say we are excited would be an understatement!”
According to BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer, “This is one of several Corona Virus Grants that the state has been issuing. These grants are coming out almost weekly with short turnaround times for submittal (approximately one and a half weeks, depending on the grant), and the grants are often awarded within a week of submittal. These grants also need to be dispersed by recipients by December 31, as they are tied to CARES fund grants that the state received from the federal government.”
Geater Receives Grant
Geater Machining and Manufacturing also received a Future Ready Iowa Corona Virus Relief Employer Innovation Fund Grant for $ 3,546.79.
For more information and to find out more about possible grants available, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/covid-19/ or contact Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or 319-334-7497.