In April, Buchanan County Naturalist Sondra Cabell created Baby Bison Bingo. The idea for a game came to her as Fontana awaited the birth of a bison and she wanted people to get out and enjoy the county parks.
She created two life-sized metal bison calves to be placed in parks with the appropriate bison habitat, prairie lands. Players were given the list of parks in play and they had to create and submit their own BINGO card. She emailed the players twice a week with the park name and a clue. Players then had a few days to go out to the parks and document the location of the baby bison calves with photos containing the player and the bison.
Cabell reports the first BINGO winner was Dawson in early May. Kayla, John, David, Annabeth, and Milo tied for second place. This past weekend the baby arrived, just in time for Mother’s Day! The game will continue through noon, Monday as the travelling baby bison are in their last locations.
“Thank you all so much for playing Baby Bison Bingo!” Cabell said in an email to players. “I was excited to see so many of your photos and hear about the experiences you had.”
Cabell plans to create a “Forest Fawn and Friends” activity featuring county parks with forest areas.
For more information on all Buchanan County Parks, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com online.