INDEPENDENCE – With all of the strife and protests in the United States, Adam and Alison Michels of Double A Armory in Independence decided to host a “Back the Blue” event in support of local law enforcement.
The event will be held Saturday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Veterans Park, north of the Wapsipinicon Mill. The Michels want the event to be a fundraiser for the Independence and Jesup Police Departments and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. They are planning on raffling several items, including a custom-made AR-15 rifle.
“We want this to be a family-oriented gathering with a lunch in the park,” said Alison.
They hope officers will be there to meet and greet kids while maintaining a social distance. They also have a DJ lined up to play music in between speakers.
The Michels are still accepting raffle donations. Items for the raffle may be brought to Double A Armory at 312 8th Street SE, or arrangements can be made for a pickup. Monetary donations may also be submitted by writing a check to the Buchanan County Wildlife Association and noting “Back the Blue” in the memo section.
For more information, visit the Double A Armory Facebook page or contact Alison Michels at 319-361-1478, Melissa Schweitzer at 319-939-0600, or Double A Armory at 319-327-5626 during their business hours.