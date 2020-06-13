MANCHESTER – Backbone Youth for Christ is selling peaches and pecans as a fundraiser to help support its ministry to youth in the Backbone area. Each purchase makes a difference in the lives of young people. Thank you for your partnership in making a positive impact!
This event is pre-sale only. The order deadline is July 4. To place your order, call 319-393-7996 or go to https://backbone-youth-for-christ.square.site.
Due to a spring frost, Colorado lost 99 percent of its peach crop; therefore, these Georgia products will be offered instead. Georgia peaches are also very good, and arrive firm-ripe, meaning they need a few days on the counter to reach their full potential. While it’s not a “buy it and eat it right away” experience, Georgia peaches are worth the wait.
In addition, the group plans to sell Georgia and Colorado peaches in the future.
Pickup Only
Due to COVID-19, there will be no delivery. Peach pickup dates are July 15 and 16 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 116 Guetzko Court in Manchester. Please note that shipments are subject to change based on the growing season, so the pickup dates could vary.
For safety reasons, the following guidelines will be followed at the pickup site:
- Staff will wear gloves and masks and frequently sanitize hands and work areas
- Staff will offer to carry orders to customers’ vehicles
- Customers are encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line
Georgia Peaches
- $20/half lug (8 to 10 pounds)
- $38/full lug (18 to 20 pounds)
Georgia Elliot Pecans
- $12 for 1 pound
- $22 for 2 pounds