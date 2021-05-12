INDEPENDENCE – An enthusiastic group of families gathered in the gymnasium at Independence Junior/Senior High School on Monday night to enjoy a spring band and vocal concert presented by the district’s fifth and sixth grade students.
The evening began with the 42 members of the fifth grand band, under the direction of Mr. Paul Upmeyer, playing the following tunes:
- Yankee Spirit March
- The Might of Hercules
Mr. Upmeyer congratulated the fifth graders for “a lot of progress made” since they joined band.
Next, the choir of fifth and sixth graders sang three songs:
- Fireflies
- Shine Like Starts – featuring soloists Ellianna Meike and Owen Mosher
- Best Day of My Life
“I cannot thank you all enough for making this happen,” Mrs. Amanda Fisher, choir director, said to the 54 students and their families, in reference to the children’s participation and hard work, and the efforts of their parents to get them to early morning rehearsals.
“You make me proud every day. I’m so proud to be your director,” she added, with emotion.
Closing out the evening’s entertainment was the sixth grade band, also performing under the direction of Mr. Upmeyer, with these songs:
- William Tell Overture
- Silver Skies
- Hot Fudge Sundae
Mr. Upmeyer enthused about the great progress of the sixth grade band, made up of 36 students, telling them they were “just killin’ it,” especially after losing half of their fifth grade year due to the pandemic.
To honor the progress each fifth and sixth grade band student has made individually, he had them stand to acknowledge the level they have achieved based on “belt” colors. Each student has achieved a number of levels, and one as high as 15 (silver).
The last line of the choir’s first song, Fireflies by Owl City, was “Because my dreams are bursting at the seams.” The line resonated with me because, after more than a year of living through a pandemic, it seemed like the students were “bursting at the seams” to perform, and the appreciative audience was – and is – “bursting” for a return to “normal.”
Thanks to the students, the music instructors, the families, and any others who made Monday night’s 38-minute concert possible.