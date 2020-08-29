INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa has provided the Independence Jr./Sr. High School with an ATM for student, faculty, and visitor use.
Installation of the new ATM was finished just in time for the first day of school, complete with a Mustang-themed wrap. The ATM is available for use in the JSH Mainstreet. BankIowa has a continuous history of being a proud supporter of the Independence Schools.
The Independence Community School District serves approximately 1,500 students in the communities of Independence, Brandon, and Rowley. The district focuses on educating people to be lifelong learners and respectful, responsible citizens. For more information, visit https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/.
BankIowa was established in 1921 and has been a dedicated and reliable community partner for nearly 100 years. BankIowa currently has 11 branches in seven Eastern Iowa communities and will be opening another office location in Marion by the end of the year. With over $500 million in assets, BankIowa proudly remains an independent and locally owned institution with offices in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, Norway, and Waterloo. For more information, visit https://www.bankiowa.com/.