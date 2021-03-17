INDEPENDENCE – BankIowa is proud to share that 2021 is a milestone year! It represents 100 years of providing meaningful banking services to our communities. BankIowa plans to celebrate its 100th year with a yearlong celebration of promotions, events, and giveaways.
2020 has been a challenging year for us all, and since 1921 BankIowa has seen many challenges – including wars, recessions, natural disasters, stock market crashes, and pandemics. Through it all, it has been the BankIowa family – employees, customers, communities, and business partners – who have made BankIowa stronger. So, join us in celebrating BankIowa’s 100 years strong as we look forward to the next 100 years.
For more information on BankIowa’s 100-year celebration visit BankIowa’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages or visit the website at www.bankiowa.com/100yearanniversary.
BankIowa was established in 1921 in Independence, and now has 12 branch locations in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, Norway, Waterloo, and most recently in Marion. BankIowa has been a dedicated and reliable partner to the communities in which it has operated for 100 years. With more $750 million in total assets, it also proudly remains an independent, locally owned institution. Member FDIC.