INDEPENDENCE – More than 250 pounds of pulled pork, 80 pounds of pulled chicken, 150 pounds of baked beans, 75 pounds of potato salad, and 50-plus full slabs of baby back ribs – that’s the estimate of the amount of food sold by T & T BBQ and Catering at Heartland Acres on Saturday, June 13.
Owners Thyron and Terri Matthews and their three teens packed up food and supplies at 3 a.m. in Oelwein and were smoking fresh meat by 5 a.m. Regular patrons of T & T BBQ knew to come early. The line formed around 11 a.m. for an official start of noon.
The menu consisted of pulled pork over nachos, pulled pork plates, sausage sandwich plates, pulled chicken plates and combos including The Pig (smoked kielbasa sausage piled with pulled pork, nacho cheese, onion, jalapenos, black olives, and sauce) and The Flying Pig (swap chicken for pork). And, of course, the ribs.
Thyron likes to use local suppliers, but was only able to secure 50 pounds of ribs from McElroy’s in Winthrop. They ran out before 1:30 p.m. Thyron told the crowd he wants to have a “ribfest” and serve nothing but ribs.
Thyron has been barbequing for more than 25 years. His mother was a cook and his father was a fruit and vegetable farmer in Florida. He moved to Northeast Iowa in 1997. He and Terri started T &T BBQ 16 years ago in Oelwein.
“The last 10 years have been very successful,” said Thyron.
The Heartland Acres event came about because Thyron was getting some push back from Oelwein businesses about him being able to sell food from his trailer, while brick-and-mortar stores were dealing with coronavirus limitations.
Thyron credits Jon Blin, a Heartland Acres board member, with making arrangements for T & T BBQ to come to Independence.
“What a great day all around...perfect weather, delicious food, and amazing people!” Thyron and Terri posted on Facebook. “We’d like to thank Jon Blin for letting us set up at Heartland Acres, and we appreciate all of our new (and existing) Independence customers. Of course, we can’t forget to give a shout-out to our hometown Oelwein fans who follow that ‘Southern Explosive taste’ and bless us with your support and smiling faces. Love and blessings to you all!”
Thyron also praised the city of Independence and the staff at city hall for the help with paperwork and permits.
While T & T BBQ is a passion for Thyron and Terri, it is not their full-time business. Thyron is a jail administrator for Fayette County and Terri is a domestic abuse survivor advocate.
To learn more about that “Southern Explosive Taste,” follow the business at T & T BBQ and Catering on Facebook.