INDEPENDENCE – In the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” Tevye asks his wife Golde, “Do you love me?” to which she responds “Do I love you? With our daughters getting married and this trouble in the town, you’re upset. You want out. Go inside. Go lie down. Maybe it’s indigestion.” At the end, they sing together:
- Tevye: Then you love me?
- Golde: I suppose I do.
- Tevye: And I suppose I love you, too.
- Together: It doesn’t change a thing, but even so, After 25 years, it’s nice to know.
After working on 25 high school musicals together, Roger Barloon, Independence High School’s vocal music director, and his wife, Kate, feel the same as Tevye and Golde.
“After 25 years of being exhausted and disagreeing or tag-teaming or hitting catastrophes and coming out anyway – “Do You Love Me?” [strikes a chord],” said Kate. “After 25 years we actually do love each other and appreciate each other’s differences and skill sets.”
Growing up in David City, Nebraska, Kate was involved in high school productions. One of her fond memories is being the narrator in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
“My mom sewed the coat,” she said.
She still has it and, in fact, used it in the Independence production in 2010.
Roger was also active in high school and community productions while attending Turkey Valley High School.
“I was in eight musicals during high school,” he said, counting the summer productions with the Country Road Players.
The couple met at UNI and have been married 32 years.
Roger began his teaching career at his high school alma mater. Kate took on the roles of raising the kids (Rachel, Ericka, and Jenessa) and starting the “First Steps” dance studio.
While at Turkey Valley, they worked together on seven musicals. Roger then took the position of high school choir director in Independence. Their first production was “Bye-Bye Birdie” in 2002.
Since then, they have done:
- “Godspell”
- “Little Shop of Horrors”
- “The Sound of Music”
- “The Best of Broadway”
- “Seussical the Musical”
- “A Funny thing Happened on the Way to Forum”
- “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
- “The King and I”
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Legally Blonde the Musical”
- “Cinderella”
- “Shrek the Musical”
- “Anything Goes”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “The Addams Family”
- “Mary Poppins”
- And this year, number 25, “The Wizard of Oz”
Both have several great memories of past productions. They shared one particularly sentimental story from their days at Turkey Valley about Mark, a young man with special needs. The production selected that year was “The Pirates of Penzance.” Mark loved pirates and signed up.
“We just threw him on stage with everybody else, and said, ‘Let’s just see how much he gets,’” recalled Roger. “If we need to pare it down, we can.”
By the time the show opened, Mark blended in so well that Roger and Kate’s family in the audience couldn’t tell which pirate he was.
“He brought Mr. Barloon a rose,” said Kate. “He was telling jokes to the cast by the end. It makes me cry.”
It is a lesson for any student wanting to get involved. Kate said throughout their 25 musicals, no one has ever been turned away.
“You may not get a lead, but you are in,” she said “And they are all full members of the cast.”
From a production standpoint, Roger’s favorite musical was “Shrek” in 2015.
“It was the second show in [the new jr/sr high auditorium] and we actually had some idea how to run this room,” he said.
The auditorium was ready around November to prepare for “Cinderella” in the spring of 2014. They then had time to really take advantage of the new facility for the 2015 production. They had better sound and lighting equipment, and a bigger stage. The former high school had 24 lights, the new system can control up to 300. Kate recalls the cast of 72 for the “Beauty and the Beast” had tight choreography to fit everyone on the old stage.
Technology continues to expand with the addition last year of projected backdrops on screens for animation sequences for “Mary Poppins.”
Another special memory is having their three daughters in eight productions, from “The King and I” in 2001 to “Mary Poppins” in 2019.
“Rachel was a freshman in “The King and I,” and Ericka and Janessa were royal children,” said Kate.
The top priority to consider when selecting which musical to perform is how appropriate it is for high school.
“Language, surprisingly, is not the issue,” Roger said. “We can rewrite dialogue and leave out all the expletives. That’s easy. It’s when you have characters that are mature for high-school-age students.…We have no need to make a statement. We want to put on a show that the community and the kids are going to enjoy.”
Kate added that looking at the upcoming talent is also not a primary concern, but rather production issues.
“Can we build that set. How many scene changes are there? Is there electronic music for the pit band or does the band department have to come up with all of it? Can we do theses costumes?” she said.
Roger says they wait until fall to make casting decisions. He shared a story about how a young man was once cast in the spring as a child character. He came back to the school in the fall with a much deeper voice and could sing lower than the father character.
When asked what’s their favorite musical from the professional stage, both said “Wicked.”
“It’s fantastic,” said Roger.
“By far, our favorite,” added Kate. “Hands down.”
Unfortunately, the show rights are still limited and unavailable for school productions. However, the choir does perform one of the signature tunes, “For Good,” at graduation.
The Barloons are very proud and grateful of the students, staff, and community.
“There are so many good kids,” said Roger. “Every year they step up. Every year I’m just constantly amazed at the amount of talent.”
Kate pointed out the dedication students have exhibited over the years – from working on homework during rehearsals while waiting to go on stage to working on lines at home – especially last year with so many snow days.
“I have the best seat in the house,” said Kate. “I know the kid that couldn’t get that line; I know the kid that couldn’t get that step. And when they do, I am the most proud of them. And I get to see it all. What an exciting opportunity it is for all the people involved and how it is shared in the community! What a fantastic community event it is. I am so proud of the staff and parents. We are very fortunate to be in this community. The music staff here is extraordinary.”
Roger reiterated the number of volunteers and how great the staff work together.
“We were fortunate to get this job,” he said. “And to work with the Langs [Lisa and band director David]. We all genuinely like each other. It’s amazing how rare that is. It’s a unique thing to have your whole department get together and enjoy each other’s company after you’ve spent all winter with them.”
The upcoming shows of “The Wizard of Oz” will be Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 22. Tickets are $10, and are available in the jr/sr high school office.
After the last performance, everyone will take a little time to celebrate, but will need to strike the set and launder the costumes.
“Then we’ll go home and do our own laundry,” said Kate.
Mazel tov!