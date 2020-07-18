INDEPENDENCE – The Indee Bass Club is the largest school bass club in Iowa. Due to COVID-19, the April tournament was cancelled. High Wapsi River levels cancelled the June tournament. However, the July event was huge success for the Indee Bass Club. It was held on Wednesday, July 8, in downtown Independence on the Wapsi. Twenty-five students participated in this free event held by the club with students entering seventh grade all the way to graduated seniors participating.
Mother Nature shined down on the participants that night, perhaps a little too much. Sunny skies with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees greeted the anglers as they took off at 4:30 p.m. Cold water was as much a necessity as a rod and reel on this night. Anglers traveled up to five miles on the Wapsi to find largemouth and smallmouth bass to weigh in. Each boat was allowed to bring five bass to the scale that measured at least 12 inches in length to be weighed for their team total. Each boat also had adult volunteers known as captains to assist kids and help them learn the sport of bass fishing. Thirteen boats took off in search of their best bass spots on the Wapsi, and many of them were not disappointed.
Of the 13 boats, nine of them were able to catch bass for the live weigh-in. This was just one boat away from tying a club record of 10 boats weighing in bass. As a group, 19 bass were weighed, 13 largemouth bass and six smallmouth bass.
Jackson Toale was able to catch the largest bass of the tournament, a 3-pound largemouth bass. This earned him the Hank’s Bait and Tackle Big Bass Prize Pack. Carter Cameron just missed this accolade with a 2.95-pound smallmouth bass. Two fish any bass angler across the state would be proud of!
Team Results
- Team of Jackson and Zach, captained by Steve McGraw, one bass weighing 1.53 pounds, ninth place
- Cousin duo of Scott and Nathan, captained by Rick Wendling, one bass weighing 1.89 pounds, eighth place
- Landry and Caleb, one bass weighing 2.21 pounds, seventh place
- Kellen and Caden, captained by Chad O’Brien, a nice Wapsi bass weighing 2.24 pounds, sixth place
- Caleb and Teegan, captained by Keith Corkery, two river bass weighting 3.33 pounds, fifth place
- Cam and Zach, captained by Dave Wilson, two bass weighting 3.59 pounds, fourth place
- Justin and Hunter, captained by Eric Johnston, three smallmouth bass weighing 4.71 pounds, third place
- Ranger and Carter, captained by Todd Reed, three bass weighing 7.27 pounds, second place
- Jackson and Dalton, captained by Randy Toale, five keeper bass that weighed 11.69 pounds, first place
The top two teams received trophies, Scheels gift cards, and hats.
After the weigh-in, the club was able to give away to the students more than $700 in fishing gear through a random drawing. These prizes are made possible by these club sponsors:
- Bank Iowa
- Klever Concrete
- Buchanan County Wildlife Association
- Quantum Rods and Reels
- The Rod Glove
- Hot Rod Baits Bass Series
- Scheels of Cedar Falls
- Hank’s Bait and Tackle of Waterloo
Without the help of these great sponsors and the volunteer hours given by the team coaches and captains, this club would not exist. A huge thank-you to the many captains that take the kids out during these events and help teach them the sport of fishing.
Search Indee Bass Club to find more information on Facebook and their website. This club is open to any student entering grades 7-12 in the Independence Community School District, including St. John’s.