INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center is excited to welcome T & T BBQ and Catering to the campus on Saturday, June 13. Thyron “T” & Terrishane Mathews, owners of T & T BBQ and Catering, can’t wait to serve up their “Southern explosive taste.” This will also be the perfect time to check out the summer opening of the Heartland Acres Agribition Center.
“After a quiet spring at Heartland due to COVID-19 and social distancing, we are excited to reignite the energy on campus,” says Jon Blin, chairman of the Heartland Acres Agribition Center board of directors. “Leanne Harrison and the Buchanan County Historical Society have been hard at work preparing our indoor displays, and live animals are back. You’ll also be able to see the early progress on the Freedom Rock location. Plus, it is hard to beat T’s BBQ.”
The T & T BBQ trailer will be onsite from 12 to 3 p.m.
Summer hours for the museum are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the museum is $5 for both children and adults; children under five years of age are admitted for free.
Be sure to follow Heartland Acres Agribition Center on Facebook for updates and to see what items will be on T & T BBQ’s menu.
For more information, please email events@heartlandacresusa.com.