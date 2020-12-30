Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

New Year's Hike

Naturalist Michael Maas holds a feather from a red-bellied woodpecker during the January 1, 2020 hike through Jakway Park.

Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) is offering an opportunity to start 2021 by getting out of the house and into nature.

On New Year’s Day Fontana BCCB staff will lead an hour-long hike through Cortright Wildlife Area (1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence) starting at 10 a.m.

Cortright Wildlife Area is home to many different habitats – woodlands, wetlands, and prairies. The group is likely to see or notice signs of deer, woodpeckers, blue jays, juncos, fox, and more. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ Please be aware that during the hike every participant will be required to wear a mask for the safety of yourself and others.

“Winter hikes are a great way to stay active and discover new areas to enjoy,” said Naturalist Michael Maas.

Trending Food Videos