HAZLETON – The Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) is providing animal encounters each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. through the end of August, according to Michael Maas, BCCB naturalist.
Come out to the Fontana Park wildlife display, located at 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, and learn about the animals that reside at Fontana Park. BCCB staff will be on hand to feed the animals and answer your questions about the animal featured that week. All ages are encouraged to come, and participants can just show up – no advance registration needed.
For more information, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com. Most weeks, these animal encounters will be live streamed on Fontana Park’s Facebook page.