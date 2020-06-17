BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County conservation Board is sponsoring in-person programs this month while continuing to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and policies. Participants will need to read and sign a statement acknowledging these guidelines and policies, which are available when registering online.
There are two events, Forest Therapy on June 20, and Young Families Canoe Float on June 27. Register online for one or both events at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab.
Forest Therapy/Bathing
Saturday, June 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings
$20 per person – a limited number of spots available
Forest Therapy (or Forest Bathing) is a newly standardized method of stress relief and mindfulness with nature as the soothing balm. It is an activity led by a trained guide to bring participants individually to a greater connection with their surroundings – and away from the pressures of daily life.
Group reflection on these individual experiences can help open and deepen each participant’s outlook on invitations offered by leaders. Sounds like just what the doctor ordered in our new “normal,” but it has been practiced for years and was just getting established in Iowa before COVID-19 shut this and most everything else down.
Take advantage of this opportunity to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature. This gentle, three-hour walk will focus on using all your senses to explore Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. Certified guides with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy will lead you through nature explorations.
This walk is based on Shinrin-yoku, or forest therapy, that can provide many positive health benefits such as lowered blood pressure, decreased anxiety, increased focus, relaxation, and a connection with nature.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.
Young Families Canoe Float
Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Knott’s Landing Access to Three Elms Park
$15 per family
Are you looking for a way to get your young family more active in the outdoors? Want to participate in an activity where you can still social distance? This is the trip for you. The Canoe Float will travel a lazy 1.5 miles with scavenger hunts, wading, and sandbar exploration.
This trip is designed for families with children ages one to eight who are eager to explore with their kids! (A back-up date of July 11 has been established.) Group size will be limited to help with social distancing at sandbar stops, but if there is enough interest, additional groups with start times offset 30 to 40 minutes may be added.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab.